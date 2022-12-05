Breaking: Ohio State Football Star Won't Play Against Georgia

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs up field during the Rose Bowl game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes on January 1, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State won't have one of its best players for the Peach Bowl against Georgia on Dec. 31.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and will not play for the Buckeyes again.

"I want to be out there competing with my brothers more than anything," Smith-Njigba told Thamel. "The decision to turn pro was made after I was unable to come back on multiple occasions during the season and the doctors determined I would be unable to participate in the playoffs."

Smith-Njigba has been battling a lingering hamstring issue for this entire season after he came into the season with high expectations.

He injured the hamstring during OSU's season opener against Notre Dame and it just never got back to 100%. He'll finish this season with only five receptions for 43 yards after finishing last season with 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.

His focus will now be on getting ready for the NFL Combine in February before the 2023 NFL Draft takes place from Apr. 27-29.