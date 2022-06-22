Breaking: Ohio State Lands Third Big Commitment Of The Week

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: Vonn Bell #11 and Joshua Perry #37 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 59-0 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It's been a big week for the Ohio State Buckeyes on the recruiting trail. After landing two top prospects over the past few days, they just added a third.

On Wednesday, 2023 four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers announced his commitment to Ohio State. The Buckeyes beat out Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina and N.C. State to get his signature.

247Sports rates Rogers as the No. 50 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. He is the No. 9 wide receiver in the country and the top prospect from the state of North Carolina.

Rogers is reknown for his speed, averaging a whopping 22.3 yards per catch in high school. He has 33 touchdowns in just 102 receptions.

It should be no surprise that he also runs track & field, recording a 100-meter dash of a blazing 11.34 seconds as a sophomore.

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been having one of the best recruiting weeks of his career. After getting a commitment from five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on Monday, he got five-star wideout Brandon Inniss to commit early on Wednesday.

With Rodgers joining the team, Ohio State now have three of the top nine receivers in the Class of 2023 on board.

This past year saw three former Ohio State recruits go in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams (who finished his career at Alabama) were all taken between picks 10 and 12.

But this crop of receivers could be the best the Buckeyes ever had if they can function as a unit.