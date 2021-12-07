Breaking: Ohio State Officially Hires New Defensive Coordinator

The Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day just made a major addition to the team’s coaching staff.

Following reports that he could be making his way to Columbus, the Ohio State program has made things official with Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles — hiring him for the same position under Day.

According to a statement released by the program, Knowles will begin his duties with the Buckeyes on January 2. The current Ohio State coaching staff will finish out the season with this year’s Rose Bowl.

“I have offered a position on the Ohio State football staff to Oklahoma State University defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and he has accepted it,” Day wrote in the statement. “Starting Jan. 2, Knowles will be the Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator. What is most important at this time is that we put our players in the best position possible to finish this season with a win in the Rose Bowl. To that end, we will continue our planning and preparation for the game with our current staff of 10 assistant coaches.”

This is a massive hire for the Ohio State program.

As a 2021 Broyles Award finalist (top assistant coach), Knowles has solidified himself as one of the best defensive coaches in the nation. Through a stellar season for his Cowboys defense, Oklahoma State ranked third in the country in yards per game allowed (278.4) and eighth in FBS points per game allowed (16.8). His unit also lead the nation in sacks (55) and was second in opposing third-down conversion rate (26.1 percent).

After joining his alma mater as an assistant at Cornell in 1988 (returned as head coach 2004-09), Knowles spent time as an assistant with Western Michigan, Ole Miss and Duke. He arrived in Stillwater in 2018 before starting his four-year tenure with the Cowboys.

Current Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, who took over for Jeff Hafley after he left in 2019, was stripped of his play-calling duties after the team’s loss to Oregon back in September. After allowing 42 points in another loss to Michigan, Coombs’ role as the team’s DC was called even further into question.

Buckeyes fans are certainly excited for a new Jim Knowles era in Columbus.