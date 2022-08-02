Breaking: Ohio State Recruit Flips His Commitment To Alabama

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After initially looking like a lock to be a part of the Buckeyes' outstanding recruiting class, four-star tight end recruit Ty Lockwood is now heading to Alabama.

The Tennessee native announced his decision via Twitter. Sharing his statement alongside a reference to Jeremiah 29:11.

Writing:

First of all, I'm grateful for Ohio State, the coaching staff and the Buckeye players and fans. I have a lot of respect for the program and the team. I've been all in with Buckeye Nation, so this decision and announcement is hard for me. After much discussion and prayer, my family and I have decided that it would be best to de-commit from Ohio State University.

Lockwood went on to say:

I take commitment and loyalty very seriously, but it's the right choice I need to make for my future and my family. With that being said, I'm flipping my commitment to the University of Alabama. I look forward to what the future brings and how I can develop as a player and person under coach Saban and coach Cox. Roll Tide!

At 6-foot-5, 225-pounds, 247Sports projects Lockwood to be a potential all-conference player and future Day 2 draft pick in the NFL.