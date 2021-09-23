Breaking: Ohio State Will Have New Starting Quarterback Saturday

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is set for an early-season rest day this weekend.

During a radio appearance with 97.1 The Fan on Thursday, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day confirmed that his redshirt freshman QB will sit out against Akron on Saturday. With Stroud battling through a nagging shoulder injury in the first three games of the year, Day said he hopes to have the talented young quarterback rested fully healthy for the start of Big Ten conference play.

As massive 49.5 point favorites over the Zips, Stroud will only be used in an “emergency” capacity.

Through his first three games as the Buckeyes’ QB1, the former four-star recruit has shown flashes of what made him the No. 2 prostyle quarterback in the country coming out of high school in 2020. That being said, he’s also shown some inconsistency at the position.

So far, the 19-year-old starter has logged 963 yards, eight touchdowns an three interceptions en route to a 2-1 record.

While Ohio State could certainly benefit from getting its young quarterback as many reps as possible, it more than makes sense to rest his injured shoulder in what should be a cake-walk matchup.

With Stroud on the bench, the Buckeyes’ other inexperienced QBs will finally get some much-needed game time. True freshman Kyle McCord and redshirt freshman Jack Miller have yet to log any time on the field in 2021.

Ohio State will kickoff against Akron in Columbus at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday night.