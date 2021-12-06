Breaking: Oklahoma Has Decided On Its Next Coach

The Spun

Oklahoma’s football program has a new head coach.

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports insider Pete Thamel, the Sooners have finalized a deal with Clemson Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Venables was heavily linked to the job since Lincoln Riley left for USC. Sunday morning, reports surfaced, suggesting that the Sooners had zeroed in on the longtime defensive coordinator.

According to Thamel, the hire has been finalized.

“Brent Venables has finalized a deal and will be the next coach at Oklahoma,” he reports.

Venables, 50, has been Clemson’s defensive coordinator since the 2012 season. He previously coached at Oklahoma as an assistant coach from 1999-2011.

The longtime Clemson defensive coordinator will replace Riley, who left for the USC Trojans head coaching job last weekend.

ESPN’s Chris Low has confirmed the news.

Venables is one of several big coaching moves this offseason. LSU, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, USC and Florida, among other programs, have all hired new head coaches.

