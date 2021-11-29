Breaking: Oklahoma Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Oklahoma lost its head coach, Lincoln Riley, on Sunday afternoon. Riley is leaving the Sooners for the job at USC.

The Sooners’ 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes are sure to take some hits, too.

Sunday night, one of Oklahoma’s top commitments, five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss, announced his de-commitment.

Inniss, the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2023 class, is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida native.

BREAKING: Brandon Inniss has Decommitted from Oklahoma, hours after the announcement of Lincoln Riley’s departure The 6’0 190 WR from Miami Gardens, FL is ranked as a Top 25 player in the 2023 Class (#2 WR) More Here (FREE): https://t.co/nUm8dTZzpe pic.twitter.com/IjnGbwbpU5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 29, 2021

This is a tough blow for Oklahoma, though it’s unsurprising.

Oklahoma’s 2022 and 2023 classes are likely to take some major hits in the coming days, with several players probably following Riley to USC.

The Sooners have some of the best classes in the country for 2022 and ’23.