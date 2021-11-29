The Spun

Breaking: Oklahoma Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

A view of the fans at an Oklahoma football game.NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 7: Oklahoma Sooners fans hold up signs before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers September 7, 2013 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 16-7. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Oklahoma lost its head coach, Lincoln Riley, on Sunday afternoon. Riley is leaving the Sooners for the job at USC.

The Sooners’ 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes are sure to take some hits, too.

Sunday night, one of Oklahoma’s top commitments, five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss, announced his de-commitment.

Inniss, the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2023 class, is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida native.

This is a tough blow for Oklahoma, though it’s unsurprising.

Oklahoma’s 2022 and 2023 classes are likely to take some major hits in the coming days, with several players probably following Riley to USC.

The Sooners have some of the best classes in the country for 2022 and ’23.

