Breaking: Oklahoma Reportedly Closing In On Coaching Hire

The University of Oklahoma’s football program is reportedly closing in on a hire for the team’s next head coach.

Oklahoma lost head coach Lincoln Riley to USC in a pretty stunning move last week. Riley decided to leave the Sooners for a big-time offer from the Trojans.

Several interesting names have been mentioned for the head coaching vacancy, though one has reportedly emerged above the rest.

According to ESPN college football insider Chris Low, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has emerged as the frontrunner for the position. The two sides could reportedly finalize a deal as soon as today.

“Veteran Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has emerged as the top target for the Oklahoma head coaching job, and the two sides could finalize a deal as early as today. Ole Miss’ Jeff Lebby is Venables’ top choice as offensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN,” he reported on Sunday morning.

Venables has been arguably the top defensive coordinator in college football for a decade-plus. It’s more than time for him to land a head coaching job.

