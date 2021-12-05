Breaking: Oklahoma’s Bowl Game Is Reportedly Set

The first game of the post-Lincoln Riley era at Oklahoma could be a good one.

While the Sooners won’t be playing in the College Football Playoff or New Year’s Six this season, they’re still heading to a fun bowl game.

According to reports, Oklahoma is set to take on Oregon in the Alamo Bowl this year.

College football insider Brett McMurphy was the first to report on the matchup between the Sooners and the Ducks.

Oklahoma vs. Oregon in Alamo Bowl — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2021

Both programs will reportedly be without their head coaches, as Riley has left for USC and Mario Cristobal is reportedly heading to Miami.

Oklahoma is coming off a Bedlam loss to Oklahoma State, while Oregon was crushed by Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game.