The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Oklahoma’s Bowl Game Is Reportedly Set

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams on the field.NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 16: Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates a touchdown by running back Eric Gray against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 52-31. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The first game of the post-Lincoln Riley era at Oklahoma could be a good one.

While the Sooners won’t be playing in the College Football Playoff or New Year’s Six this season, they’re still heading to a fun bowl game.

According to reports, Oklahoma is set to take on Oregon in the Alamo Bowl this year.

College football insider Brett McMurphy was the first to report on the matchup between the Sooners and the Ducks.

Both programs will reportedly be without their head coaches, as Riley has left for USC and Mario Cristobal is reportedly heading to Miami.

Oklahoma is coming off a Bedlam loss to Oklahoma State, while Oregon was crushed by Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.