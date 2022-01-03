Breaking: Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams Announces Big Decision

Oklahoma Sooners five-star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams announced on Monday afternoon that he will be entering the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Earlier on Monday, speculation began to swirl about Williams entering the NCAA’s transfer portal, though it didn’t become official until this afternoon.

Williams, who took over for Spencer Rattler as the team’s starting quarterback earlier this season, announced on Twitter that he will be entering the portal. Oklahoma has a new coaching staff following the surprise departure of Lincoln Riley to USC. The Sooners hired former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to replace him.

The Oklahoma quarterback says that remaining with the Sooners is an option, but he wants to be able to speak with other schools, so he’ll be entering the portal.

Here’s his full announcement:

Venables had previously said that he would be surprised if Williams left school.

“Well, I do. I’d be surprised if he wasn’t. But you’d have to ask him,” Venables said. “He’s a wonderful young man, he’s incredibly talented. I do believe that he and his family have tried to plant their roots right here and make this home. And so hopefully that’ll continue to be a huge part of who they are, from a Sooner family and the connectivity that I feel like has been established. And we need him. I think that the best version of Caleb Williams, combined with a supporting cast, coaching, playing, offense, defense can be a wonderful marriage.

“He’s a wonderful young guy that’s got big dreams like all young people, and hopefully he and their family feel like that we can facilitate that. That, again, our values, and his dreams are our dreams and so forth. Obviously, we want to be a great teammate, but he’s the face of our program moving forward.”

Oklahoma is coming off an Alamo Bowl win over Oregon.