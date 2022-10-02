Breaking: Pac-12 Head Coach Was Reportedly Fired Sunday

BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: A general view of the stadium as the Stanford Cardinal face the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 3, 2012 in Boulder, Colorado. The Cardinal defeated the Buffaloes 48-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The University of Colorado made some major changes to the coaching staff on Sunday.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, both head coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson have been fired effective immediately.

The move comes after the Buffaloes 23-point loss to Arizona on Saturday where Colorado gave up 43 points on their way to an 0-5 start.

Dorrell took over in 2020 and led the Buffaloes to a 4-2 record and Alamo Bowl berth. After that though, the former UCLA coach has posted just four wins over the last 17 games.

Chris Wilson also joined the program two seasons ago after coaching Colorado's defensive lines from 2000-2004. In between that time he had some stints in the NFL as well as positions with other major college football programs.

It's yet to be announced where the Buffaloes go from here, but a new era of Colorado football is on the way.