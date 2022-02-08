Breaking: Pacers, Kings Agree To Blockbuster Trade

The Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster trade on Tuesday afternoon.

Indiana All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis is reportedly being sent to Sacramento in exchange for a number of players.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

“The Pacers are trading Domas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Jeremy Lamb to Sacramento for Tyrese Hailburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, sources tell ESPN,” he reported.

Wojnarowski clarified that it’s Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday.

Jeremy Lamb AND Justin Holiday. https://t.co/0GbRwKcRBP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

The NBA’s trade deadline is set for Thursday afternoon.

More big moves could be coming.