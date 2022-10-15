Breaking: Panthers "Listening" To Trade Offers On Christian McCaffrey
You smell that? Smells like a fire sale.
After a 1-4 start that's already seen the Carolina Panthers dismiss their head coach and defensive coordinator, the team is now reportedly taking calls on former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.
Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, "The Carolina Panthers are listening to other teams about a potential trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey, although a deal might not be easy to complete."
Schefty sites that the Panthers are adamant about getting what they see as fair compensation for the 26-year-old RB - meaning at least a high draft pick or multiple picks.
Otherwise, Carolina is said to be fully prepared to hold onto McCaffrey past the trade deadline and into next season; and doesn't mind bringing back its marquee star at his full $11.8 million 2023 salary.
Interested teams will reportedly have to come correct, as the Panthers have already turned down at least two team's inquiries into the former Pro Bowler.