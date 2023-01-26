Breaking: Panthers Narrow Coaching Search To 2 Men

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Panthers have been searching for their next head coach since letting go of Matt Rhule after is 1-4 start.

And now, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, it's down to two men: interim HC Steve Wilks and former Colts head coach Frank Reich.

Per RapSheet:

They have whittled their search down it appears to two names: of course interim coach Steve Wilks, getting a really strong look ... and still is in the mix. And then Frank Reich, who has family in Carolina, the first quarterback ever for the Carolina Panthers... My understanding is he's being given extremely strong consideration - nothing is done yet - but Reich is going to get a long, hard look here. Would be a great story if this happened.

Reich was let go of by the Indianapolis Colts in November after a disappointing season of his own.

A head coach should be named in the near future.