Breaking: Patrick Mahomes Leaves Game After Terrifying Hit

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has left Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans following a terrifying hit.

Mahomes had to be helped off the field following a scary hit in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Titans.

The Chiefs quarterback was getting wrapped up in the pocket when he was hit by another defender as he attempted to make a throw.

It did not look good.

A look at the knee/thigh to the face Patrick Mahomes just took. Not good, he was on another planet when he was getting up pic.twitter.com/4uggdBKY67 — Sully Engels (@sullyengels) October 24, 2021

The Chiefs were trailing the Titans, 27-3, at the time of the injury. Kansas City is 3-3 on the season, having played inconsistent football throughout the year.

Mahomes’ health is what matters most right now, though. Hopefully the injury is not as serious as it looked on television.

Stay tuned for updates on Mahomes’ injury status moving forward.