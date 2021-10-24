The Spun

Breaking: Patrick Mahomes Leaves Game After Terrifying Hit

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball while being chased by Teair Tart #93 of the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter in the game at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has left Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans following a terrifying hit.

Mahomes had to be helped off the field following a scary hit in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Titans.

The Chiefs quarterback was getting wrapped up in the pocket when he was hit by another defender as he attempted to make a throw.

It did not look good.

The Chiefs were trailing the Titans, 27-3, at the time of the injury. Kansas City is 3-3 on the season, having played inconsistent football throughout the year.

Mahomes’ health is what matters most right now, though. Hopefully the injury is not as serious as it looked on television.

Stay tuned for updates on Mahomes’ injury status moving forward.

