Breaking: Patrick Mahomes' Official MRI Results Are In

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles to throw a touchdown pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

In the first half of yesterday's AFC Divisional Round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, disaster struck when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered what appeared to be a serious lower leg injury. He managed to finish the game, but he's got a big-time injury he has to contend with.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, MRIs confirmed that Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during the win over Jacksonville. Per the report, Mahomes intends to play through it in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

At the time of the injury, Mahomes' leg appeared to bend at a very awkward angle. There were serious fears that he had suffered an injury to one of his knee ligaments or even his ACL.

But not only was Mahomes able to play through the injury, he managed to lead a game-sealing touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that helped put the game out of reach.

The Kansas City Chiefs are now set to host the AFC Championship Game for the fifth year in a row. But Mahomes' injury will almost certainly influence the betting line.

22 of 30 for 195 yards and two touchdowns might have been enough to beat the Jaguars, but it might not be enough against the Bills or the Bengals.

Can Mahomes play through this injury and lead the Chiefs to another Super Bowl?