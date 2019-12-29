The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Patriots Miss Out On Playoff Bye With Stunning Loss

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady celebrating during a game.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots punches the air before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots typically have to win just two playoff games to reach the Super Bowl. Bill Belichick’s squad usually gets a bye to the divisional round. A win in that game and another one in the AFC Championship Game and they’re off to play for a championship.

Things will be tougher this year.

New England lost a shocking game to the Miami Dolphins today, losing 27-24, to fall to 12-4 on the season.

This means the Chiefs, not the Patriots, will get the AFC’s No. 2 seed. New England will have to play on Wild Card weekend.

The Dolphins’ win over the Patriots is one of the biggest upsets in recent NFL history.

New England will now have to potentially win two road games in order to reach the Super Bowl this year.

The playoffs are going to be fun.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.