Breaking: Patriots Miss Out On Playoff Bye With Stunning Loss

The New England Patriots typically have to win just two playoff games to reach the Super Bowl. Bill Belichick’s squad usually gets a bye to the divisional round. A win in that game and another one in the AFC Championship Game and they’re off to play for a championship.

Things will be tougher this year.

New England lost a shocking game to the Miami Dolphins today, losing 27-24, to fall to 12-4 on the season.

This means the Chiefs, not the Patriots, will get the AFC’s No. 2 seed. New England will have to play on Wild Card weekend.

Week 17 is off the rails: The #Dolphins have beaten the #Patriots… and Kansas City is going bonkers. The #Chiefs get a bye and are the No. 2 seed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2019

The Dolphins’ win over the Patriots is one of the biggest upsets in recent NFL history.

The Dolphins (+17) defeat the Patriots 27-24!! According to our database, this ties the record for the largest NFL upset EVER. The Redskins also won as 17-point underdogs on December 3rd, 1995 when they beat the Cowboys 24-17. — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) December 29, 2019

New England will now have to potentially win two road games in order to reach the Super Bowl this year.

The playoffs are going to be fun.