Breaking: Patriots Player Hit With 2-Game Suspension

The New England Patriots might need to bring in some extra defensive line depth to start training camp. One of their lineman is now slated to miss some time to start the season.

According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale has been suspended. He will miss the first two games of the 2022 regular season.

The reason for Ekuale's suspension has yet to be revealed. He has previously been suspended for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

Ekuale spent the 2021 season for the Patriots on and off the practice squad. He was elevated for seven games, making the most of them with five tackles, two tackles for loss, two QB hits and 2.0 sacks.

Daniel Ekuale was born in the American Samoa and played five seasons of college football as a nose tackle at Washington State. He recorded 71 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks with two forced fumbles as a member of the Cougars.

But Ekuale went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. He joined the Cleveland Browns as a UDFA but did not play as a rookie.

Ekuale made his NFL debut in 2019 and had four tackles in seven games for the Browns. The following year he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and got the most playing time of his career.

This latest suspension could put his job with the Patriots in jeopardy if his replacement for those first few weeks plays well.