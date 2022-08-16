Breaking: Patriots Veteran Ruled Out For The Season

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the New England Patriots announced a significant blow to their defense.

Former star corner Malcolm Butler appears to be done for the year. According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Patriots placed Butler on injured reserve, which means he's done for the year.

Butler was not at practice earlier today and now we know why.

Butler started his career with the Patriots as an undrafted player out of West Alabama. He helped the team to two Super Bowl victories, including the game-winning interception against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

He eventually went on to play for the Tennessee Titans for a few seasons before signing with the Arizona Cardinals. Butler retired before the start of the 2021 season, but came out of retirement to join the Patriots.

Now it looks like his career could be over once again.