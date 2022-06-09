Breaking: PGA Tour Announces Punishment For LIV Players

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC greets Phil Mickelson of Hy Flyers GC during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - London at The Centurion Club on June 09, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images) Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images

The time has finally come, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced significant sanctions against the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and other former PGA Tour players.

According to a statement from the PGA Tour, all current and future golfers who leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series will/have been suspended. They will not be allowed to play in any PGA Tour events, including events on others tours operated by the PGA Tour.

Those who chose to leave have also been banned from the Presidents Cup, according to the statement. In addition, those golfers can't accumulate points on the FedEx Cup.

The full statement can be seen below.

Furthermore, golfers will not be able to play PGA Tour events on a sponsor's exemption - which would have been a potential workaround for those who left the PGA Tour.

It's a strong statement from the PGA Tour as some of the game's elite players have left over the past few weeks.

We'll still have to wait and see if these golfers can compete in major tournaments moving forward.