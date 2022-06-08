Breaking: PGA Tour Veteran Withdraws From US Open

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - NOV 08: A general view of the U.S. Open trophy on the seventh hole tee box during previews for the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on November 8, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR) Keyur Khamar/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, the golf world learned that a veteran player from the PGA Tour won't be competing in the U.S. Open.

Three-time PGA Tour winner Paul Casey won't be in the field when the U.S. Open tees off next week. The former European Tour star has been battling a bad back for several months.

"Paul Casey withdraws from US Open. Adam Hadwin is in. It's the third straight major Casey has had to miss because of back injury. Hopeful of British Open at St. Andrews," golfer reporter Doug Ferguson said.

Casey was also forced to withdraw from the Masters in April with back spasms. Just a month later, he withdrew his name from the PGA Championship with a continuing back issue.

Another month later, Casey still hasn't been able to make a full recovery. He'll be watching from home as the world's best flock to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts for the third major of the year.

Hopefully the Englishman can make a full recovery for the Open Championship at St. Andrews later this summer.