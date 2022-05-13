Breaking: Phil Mickelson Makes Decision On PGA Championship

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on from the 13th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

When the 2022 PGA Championship tees off less than a week from now, reigning champion Phil Mickelson won't be in the field.

On Friday afternoon, the PGA Championship issued a statement announcing Mickelson withdrew from the tournament. As of right now, he won't be defending his title.

"We have just been informed that Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the PGA Championship," the statement read. "Phil is the defending champion and currently eligible to be a PGA Life Member and we would have welcomed him to participate. We wish Phil and Amy the very best and look forward to his return to golf."

Mickelson already missed the Masters following his controversial comments about the new Saudi-backed golf league. Earlier this week, the PGA Tour made it clear players from the Tour will not be allowed to compete in LIV Golf events.

Perhaps that decision is playing into the reason why Mickelson isn't teeing it up next week. We might never know the reason, but one thing is clear, Mickelson and the PGA Tour don't seem to be getting along very well.

The star golfer has been on hiatus following his controversial comments this year and it seemed like the PGA Championship would be the perfect place for a return.

Unfortunately, that won't be the case.