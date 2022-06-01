Breaking: Pittsburgh Steelers Veteran Announces His Retirement

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 28: Stephon Tuitt #91 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a defensive stop during the second half in the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on October 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers just suffered a major loss to their defense going forward.

Star defensive end Stephon Tuitt has announced his retirement from the NFL after he sat out all of last season.

Tuitt released a statement and confirmed that after losing his brother and completing his college degree, he's being called away from the sport.

"With respect to the Steelers organization, my teammates, and coaches, I would like to officially announce that I have come to the decision to retire from the NFL," Tuitt's statement read. "I am thankful to have had the opportunity to represent the city of Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons, and am blessed to leave this game with my health."

"After the tragic loss of my brother Richard and upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football. I want to thank everyone for the love and support they have shown both on and off the field, and again want to thank the Rooney Family, Coach Tomlin, and the entire Pittsburgh organization. It was an honor and a privilege to play for this historic team. Go Steelers."

Tuitt was always a ferocious run-stopper along the Steelers' defensive line. He and Cam Heyward were one of the best 1-2 punches in the league when they were on the field.

He finishes his career with 245 total tackles (175 solo), 34.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, one interception, and 13 passes defended.

The Steelers will now have to look for his replacement heading into the 2022 season.

We wish Tuitt all the best moving forward as he's doing what's best for him.