Breaking: Prison Sentence Announced For Andy Reid's Son, Britt

AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and a former Kansas City assistant coach, received his prison sentence on Tuesday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, Reid received a three-year sentence after he plead guilt to drinking while intoxicated after an accident that injured a young girl.

"Britt Reid, son of Andy Reid and former Chiefs assistant coach, sentenced to 3 years in prison. This comes after Reid plead guilty to DWI causing serious injury - - in a crash that severely injured Ariel Young who was 5-years-old at the time," FOX4KC reporter Malik Jackson said.

Just over a month ago, Reid agreed to a plea deal in his 2021 DUI that left a young child severely injured. “I regret what I did. I made a huge mistake,” the 37-year-old Reid said. “I apologize to the family. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone that night.”

Reid admitted that he was intoxicated in February 2021 when his truck crashed into multiple cars, injuring Ariel Young. The five-year-old girl suffered significant and life-changing injuries as a result of the accident.