Breaking: Prison Sentence Announced For Andy Reid's Son, Britt
Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and a former Kansas City assistant coach, received his prison sentence on Tuesday afternoon.
According to multiple reports, Reid received a three-year sentence after he plead guilt to drinking while intoxicated after an accident that injured a young girl.
"Britt Reid, son of Andy Reid and former Chiefs assistant coach, sentenced to 3 years in prison. This comes after Reid plead guilty to DWI causing serious injury - - in a crash that severely injured Ariel Young who was 5-years-old at the time," FOX4KC reporter Malik Jackson said.
Just over a month ago, Reid agreed to a plea deal in his 2021 DUI that left a young child severely injured. “I regret what I did. I made a huge mistake,” the 37-year-old Reid said. “I apologize to the family. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone that night.”
Reid admitted that he was intoxicated in February 2021 when his truck crashed into multiple cars, injuring Ariel Young. The five-year-old girl suffered significant and life-changing injuries as a result of the accident.