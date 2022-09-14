Breaking: Prominent NFL Kicker Ruled Out For Week 2 Game

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Kicker Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches his game-tying field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

When the Kansas City Chiefs step on the field for Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, a key player won't be there.

Star kicker Harrison Butker picked up an ankle injury over the weekend during a game against the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately, that injury will see him miss a major contest.

ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed the Chiefs have ruled Butker out for Thursday night's divisional contest.

"Chiefs ruled out kicker Harrison Butker for Thursday night's game vs. the Chargers," Schefter said.

Earlier this week, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero revealed Kansas City signed Matt Ammendola to the practice squad after Butker's injury. That was a clear sign the team knew their star kicker might not be able to suit up this week.

During Kansas City's win over the Cardinals, safety Justin Reid took over kicking duties. He will likely cede that opportunity to Ammendola tomorrow night.