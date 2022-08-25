Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the staduim during the first half of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at Ralph Wilson Stadium on September 14, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team.

A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year.

Araiza, who was drafted by the Bills in April, was accused of having sex with the minor outside the home. He then allegedly brought her inside to a room where she was repeatedly raped.

The lawsuit states that she went in and out of consciousness but remembers moments where the men allegedly took turns assaulting her.

The other players named in this lawsuit are Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko.

Araiza's lawyer, Kerry Armstrong, said he hasn't reviewed the complaint. He did, however, call the rape accusation false.

“It’s a shakedown because he’s now with the Buffalo Bills,” Armstrong said, via the Los Angeles Times. “There is no doubt in my mind that Matt Araiza ever raped that girl.”

Araiza won the starting job in Buffalo after an impressive preseason. He had an 82-yard punt earlier this month.

It's unclear if this lawsuit will affect Araiza's status for the regular season.