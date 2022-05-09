Breaking: Prominent NHL Coach Fired In Stunning Move

It looked like Barry Trotz's job was safe going into next season, until it wasn't.

The New York Islanders have fired Trotz in a move that nobody saw coming. It was announced by general manager Lou Lamoriello on Monday morning.

Trotz coached the Islanders for four seasons and guided them to the playoffs in three of those seasons. He led them to the final four in 2020 and 2021, coming within 1-2 games of getting to the Stanley Cup Final each time.

This season was the only one in which the Islanders didn't make the playoffs under him.

It was hardly his fault considering that New York had a terrible COVID-19 outbreak at the beginning of the season, plus the team had to start the season on a three-week road trip.

New York ended up playing some inspiring hockey down the stretch and finished the season in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

Not many fans in the fanbase were calling for his head, either.

We'll see who the Islanders hire to replace Trotz, but this is definitely a head-scratcher right now.