Breaking: Prominent SEC Quarterback Arrested On Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 20: Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) looks on during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks on November 20, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC.(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the football world received some bad news when police arrested Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley.

According to a report from WRBL, police arrested the quarterback after he allegedly tried to allude police officers. The University of Auburn is reportedly aware of the arrest.

Here's more from the report:

Auburn University football player T.J. Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday, August 4.

Finley spent the 2020 season with the LSU Tigers before transferring to Auburn for the 2021 season. He played a minor role for the Tigers during the 2021 campaign as he backed up Bo Nix.

Finley is in a quarterback competition with Zach Calzada for the starting quarterback role for the Tigers. His recent arrest won't do him any favors in that department.