Breaking: Prominent Soccer Coach Fired On Monday

WATFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United celebrates with fans after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Watford and Leeds United at Vicarage Road on April 09, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images) Alex Morton/Getty Images

As the wider soccer world waits and sees what happens to reigning Premier League champion Manchester City, another Premier League club has quietly sacked their manager.

On Monday, Leeds United FC parted ways with second-year head coach Jesse Marsch. The decision comes one day after a brutal 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest that has the team hovering just above the dreaded relegation zone.

Marsch's sacking comes after less than one full year at the helm. He coached them for 37 games, going 11-10-16.

His biggest accomplishment was saving Leeds from relegation on the final week of the 2021-22 season. But after seven straight games without a win, the team couldn't justify keeping him around.

Jesse Marsch made history at his hiring by becoming only the third American to manage a Premier League team. He had earned that opportunity through a decade of coaching in the United States, Austria and Germany before getting his chance in England.

As head coach of the New York Red Bulls, he won two regular season titles and MLS Coach of the Year honors. He followed that up by winning back-to-back Austrian Football Bundesliga titles with Red Bull Salzburg before a disappointing spell with RB Leipzig.

However, the most noteworthy wins of his career came in this otherwise frustrating season. On August 21, 2022, he led Leeds to an historic 3-0 home win over Chelsea. Two months later, Marsch took Leeds on the road to Anfield and shocked powerhouse Liverpool 2-1.

If Marsch is looking to coach again this year, he should have no problem finding a team to hire him.