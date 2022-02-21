Breaking: Punishment Announced For Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit

A decision has been made regarding Medina Spirit and Bob Baffert.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced on Monday that Baffert has been suspended 90 days and fined $7,500. Medina Spirit, who died in December of last year, has had its 2021 Kentucky Derby title stripped.

“After a formal hearing before the Board of Stewards Robert A. Baffert is hereby suspended 90 days, March 8, 2022 through June 5, 2022 (inclusive) and fined seven thousand five hundred ($7,500) dollars,” the commission announced in a statement. “MEDINA SPIRTA is disqualified and all purse money forfeited.

“… During his suspension, Mr. Baffert is denied the privileges of all facilities under the jurisdiction of the Kentucky Horse Racing Committee. Entry of all horses owned or trained by Mr. Baffert is denied pending transfer to persons acceptable to the stewards.”

Medina Spirit failed a drug test shortly after winning the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Medina Spirit’s title will now be stripped.

The celebrated racehorse died in December of last year following a workout. No cause of death was found in the subsequent necropsy.

Baffert, meanwhile, will begin his 90-day suspension on Mar. 8. It’ll last though June 5 later this year.