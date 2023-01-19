Breaking: Quarterback Spencer Sanders Announces Massive Transfer

STILLWATER, OK - OCTOBER 19: Quarterback Spencer Sanders #3 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys looks downfield as he rolls to the outside against the Baylor University Bears in the middle of the second quarter on October 19, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Baylor's record was 7-0 after the 45-27 road win. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is taking his talents to the SEC.

ESPN's Chris Low reported that Sanders will play for Ole Miss next season. He described this move as a "huge portal get" for Lane Kiffin.

Sanders' decision ultimately came down to Auburn and Ole Miss. Clearly, the veteran signal-caller liked what the Rebels had to offer.

Over the course of Sanders' career at Oklahoma State, he completed 61.0 percent of his pass attempts for 9,553 yards with 67 touchdowns and 40 interceptions.

Sanders was also a productive runner for the Cowboys from 2019-2022, rushing for 1,956 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Ole Miss recently landed LSU transfer Walker Howard. The former five-star quarterback has several years of eligibility remaining.

Sanders, meanwhile, is nearing the end of his college career.

It'll be interesting to see how Kiffin juggles his quarterback situation this offseason. The offensive-minded coach has a few intriguing options.