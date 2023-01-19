Breaking: Quarterback Spencer Sanders Announces Massive Transfer
Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is taking his talents to the SEC.
ESPN's Chris Low reported that Sanders will play for Ole Miss next season. He described this move as a "huge portal get" for Lane Kiffin.
Sanders' decision ultimately came down to Auburn and Ole Miss. Clearly, the veteran signal-caller liked what the Rebels had to offer.
Over the course of Sanders' career at Oklahoma State, he completed 61.0 percent of his pass attempts for 9,553 yards with 67 touchdowns and 40 interceptions.
Sanders was also a productive runner for the Cowboys from 2019-2022, rushing for 1,956 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Ole Miss recently landed LSU transfer Walker Howard. The former five-star quarterback has several years of eligibility remaining.
Sanders, meanwhile, is nearing the end of his college career.
It'll be interesting to see how Kiffin juggles his quarterback situation this offseason. The offensive-minded coach has a few intriguing options.