Breaking: Quinn Ewers Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Former Ohio State Buckeyes five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers has reportedly made his transfer decision.

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, Ewers will be transferring to Texas.

Ewers reportedly showed interest in Texas Tech and TCU, as well. However, the Longhorns were believed to be the favorite from the jump.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback was the No. 1 recruit in the country before enrolling early in Columbus. He only played a couple of snaps at Ohio State, though, and decided to transfer out of Columbus following the regular season.

Now, he’s reportedly landing at Texas.

From the report:

Quinn Ewers, the country’s top quarterback recruit in 2021, intends to transfer to Texas, sources told Yahoo Sports. Ewers planned on informing the Texas coaching staff of his decision on Sunday evening. Ewers made national news this summer when he skipped his senior year of high school at powerhouse Southlake Carroll in Texas and enrolled early at Ohio State. He did so with the idea he could make more than a million dollars in endorsements.

Ohio State’s loss is Texas’ gain, though.

Ewers will be expected to star at quarterback for the Longhorns in 2022 and beyond.