Breaking: Raiders, Vikings Have Agreed To Quarterback Trade

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 20: Nick Mullens #9 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball in the first half of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings have acquired a potential backup quarterback for Kirk Cousins.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders have traded Nick Mullens to the Vikings for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick.

Mullins was the third-string quarterback on the Raiders before they decided to move him. They must have felt comfortable with Jarrett Stidham backing up Derek Carr heading into the season.

Right now, Cousins' backup is Sean Mannion, who only has 14 games of NFL experience. In those games, he's thrown for 573 yards but has a TD/INT ratio of 1/3.

On the other hand, Mullens has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and the Raiders.

He's appeared in 20 games throughout his four years in the NFL and has thrown for 4,861 yards, plus has a TD/INT ratio of 26/22.

He'll likely be given a strong opportunity to win that backup quarterback spot when the Vikings play their preseason finale against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 27.