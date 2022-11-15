Breaking: Rams Announce Decision On Cooper Kupp

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Rams will be without Cooper Kupp for at least the next four weeks.

After suffering a severe high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, last year's triple crown receiver will require surgery and is headed to the IR.

The news come via ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

Kupp's status didn't sound good in the immediate aftermath of the game. With Rams head coach Sean McVay using language like, it "didn't look good" and "didn't sound good."

The injury occurred when the All-Pro wideout attempted to make a play on the ball near LA's sideline and got rolled up on by a Cardinals DB. He immediately grabbed at his lower leg and had to be helped to the bench by Rams trainers and staff.

Going into the game, Kupp had accounted for the highest percentage of his team's receptions in the NFL and was on pace to break Michael Thomas' single-season record of 149 catches.

Through 10 weeks, Kupp has recorded 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns after signing a massive $80.1 million extension in the summer.