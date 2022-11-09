Breaking: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Is In Concussion Protocol

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 02: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams received some bad news about starting quarterback Matthew Stafford.

During a meeting with reporters today, head coach Sean McVay announced Stafford is in the concussion protocol. He revealed that Stafford entered the concussion protocol today - three days after the team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"McVay said that Stafford went into the concussion protocol today," Rams reporter Jourdan Rodrigue said today.

It's unclear when the head injury happened. Concussions can have delayed symptoms, but three days after an NFL game would be very delated.

Speculation won't get us very far, but it's certainly possible something happened during practice this week as well. Regardless, Rams fans will be glued to the team's updates of Stafford in the coming days.

Los Angeles had a pivotal divisional showdown coming up against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.

Will Stafford be the team's starting quarterback when the game kicks off?