Breaking: Rams Tight End Suspended For 3 Games

IRVINE, CA - AUGUST 06: A general view of a helmet and gloves during the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp on August 06, 2022, at UC Irvine in Irvine, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams received some bad news about one of the team's tight ends.

The NFL hit tight end Brycen Hopkins with a three-game suspension after he allegedly violated the policy on substances of abuse.

"TE Brycen Hopkins has been suspended three games for violating the NFL policy on 'substances of abuse'. Release from team comes a few mins after McVay's Wednesday press conference. No further details at this time," Rams reporter Jourdan Rodrigue said.

Rodrigue offered more details on the situation. "This is not a violation that is inclusive in NFL policy on PEDs; SOA is a different qualification," she said.

While it's tough news for Hopkins, the Rams should be just fine without him for now. Hopkins has not made much of an impact on the team this season, failing to register a reception.

With Hopkins gone, tight end Tyler Higbee will be a busy man.