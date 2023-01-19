Breaking: Ravens Announce Decision On Lamar Jackson

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday, some Baltimore Ravens fans received the news they've been waiting for: offensive coordinator Greg Roman is out.

After six seasons with the organization, Roman decided it was time to step down from his role. "We are grateful for Greg's great work and abilities, and we wish him and his wonderful family the utmost happiness going forward," head coach John Harbaugh said.

Not long later, the team held a press conference to talk about the news - and a few other items. During the press conference, the team made it abundantly clear Lamar Jackson is their quarterback.

"Lamar Jackson is our quarterback," Harbaugh said. "Every thing we've done in terms of building our offense and building our team is based on this incredible young man."

Jackson missed the last month of the regular season and Baltimore's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury. Over the course of that time, rumors about Jackson's future with the team started to leak.

Some thought he would be traded in the near future. However, with Roman out and Harbaugh's announcement today, it seems like Jackson will remain in Baltimore - for now.