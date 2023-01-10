Breaking: Ravens Finalizing Blockbuster Contract Extension

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 21: Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears on the field in the game against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Soldier Field on November 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a massive new extension with star linebacker Roquan Smith.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have signed Smith to a five-year $100 million deal. Smith is now the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history.

The deal includes $45 million guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees.

The Ravens traded for Smith before the NFL Trade Deadline in October. Since they acquired him, he's completely turned their defense around.

Before Smith was acquired, the Ravens were in the bottom third of the league in terms of points allowed per game and yards allowed per game. After his acquisition, the Ravens jumped to second in the league in those categories.

As a Raven, Smith has racked up 86 total tackles (51 solo), two sacks, one interception, and three passes defended.

He's going to be a thorn in every other AFC North team's side for years to come.