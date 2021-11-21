Breaking: Ravens Make A Decision On Lamar Jackson

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was hoping to play on Sunday, but it looks like that’s not going to be the case.

Per NFL insider Josina Anderson, Jackson is “not doing well enough to play” against the Chicago Bears.

I'm told Lamar Jackson is "not doing well enough to play," per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 21, 2021

After Anderson put that tweet out, ESPN’s Adam Schefter then confirmed that Jackson will officially be inactive. Backup Tyler Huntley will be getting the start.

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson officially is inactive today vs. the Chicago Bears, per source. Tyler Huntley starts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2021

Jackson has been battling an illness all week and couldn’t get better in time to be active. It caused him to miss practice on Wednesday & Thursday before practicing on Friday.

It’s not known what the illness is, but it is not COVID-related.

This is a ginormous loss for Baltimore as Jackson does it all for its offense. He was having another stellar season through nine games with 2,447 yards along with 14 touchdown passes to eight interceptions.

He has guided the Ravens to several come-from-behind wins, including against the Lions, Chiefs, Vikings, and Colts. In three of those four games, Baltimore was down by at least two scores and Jackson was the major catalyst in the team rallying to win.

The Ravens will have to do without him for this one as they look to get to 7-3 and stay in first place in the AFC North.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.