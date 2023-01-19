Breaking: Ravens Make Decision On Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman

BALTIMORE, MD - JULY 31: Offensive coordinator Greg Roman of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during training camp at M&T Bank Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are parting ways with veteran offensive coordinator Greg Roman. He announced his decision to leave the franchise with an official press release on Thursday, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The 50-year-old assistant will now "pursue other opportunities" after four seasons in Baltimore.

"After visiting with Coach Harbaugh and huddling with my family, I have decided now is the right time to move on from the Ravens so that I can explore new challenges and opportunities," Roman said in the release.

Roman was named as the Ravens' offensive coordinator in 2019. In his first year with the franchise, he helped the Baltimore offense reach new heights as quarterback Lamar Jackson earned MVP honors.

Roman has been an assistant in the NFL since 1995. He has additional offensive coordinator experience with both the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

Roman will no doubt be an attractive option for teams in search of an experienced and proven offensive coordinator.