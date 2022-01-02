The Spun

Breaking: Ravens Make Final Decision On Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Saturday night.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s official: the Baltimore Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson on Sunday.

Baltimore announced on Sunday morning that starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially inactive for today’s game.

The Ravens will go with backup Tyler Huntley on Sunday.

Baltimore is set to take on Los Angeles this afternoon.

Jackson had been questionable to play all week, as he’s still dealing with an ankle injury.

Baltimore and Los Angeles are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

This afternoon’s game will air on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.