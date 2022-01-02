Breaking: Ravens Make Final Decision On Lamar Jackson

It’s official: the Baltimore Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson on Sunday.

Baltimore announced on Sunday morning that starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially inactive for today’s game.

The Ravens will go with backup Tyler Huntley on Sunday.

Baltimore is set to take on Los Angeles this afternoon.

Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson if officially inactive today. Tyler Huntley starts against the LA Rams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2022

Jackson had been questionable to play all week, as he’s still dealing with an ankle injury.

Baltimore and Los Angeles are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

This afternoon’s game will air on FOX.