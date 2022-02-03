Breaking: Rick Pitino Reportedly In Serious Contract Negotiations

After winning his 800th career game on Sunday, Iona head coach Rick Pitino told reporters that he hopes to be with the Gaels program when he claims his 1,000th victory.

That feeling is apparently mutual.

According to reports from college basketball insider Adam Zagoria, Pitino is in negotiations to sign a lifetime contract with the Iona program.

“I told the team that I’m glad that I got 800 here, but I said I want to get another 200 here,” Pitino said after improving to 18-3 and 10-0 in the MAAC with an 85-77 win over St. Peters, per Zagoria. “… This is a great job, we can make this into something really, really special…Great place, I’m really happy, I hope I can get 1,000 here. God willing, I hope I can live long enough to see that.”

Rick Pitino’s name is often thrown into the ring when head coaching vacancies emerge at bigger schools, but this lifetime contract would put that frequent speculation to bed.

Pitino landed at Iona two years after his scandal-induced exit from his former Louisville program. Through his first year in 2020, he led the Gaels to a MAAC championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

His overall record with the program currently sits at 30-9.

“It’s a small school that you appreciate all the little things,” he added on Sunday. “It doesn’t have the big things, it doesn’t have the bells and whistles that I had at Louisville and Kentucky, but none of that bothers me. I love the fact that I don’t have to go get on a plane and go play somebody. I love the bus trips. Forty-five minutes, it’s an hour, I think it’s great.”