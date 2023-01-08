Breaking: Rising MMA Star Has Tragically Died At 18

(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

A rising MMA star has tragically died at the way too young age of 18.

Victoria Lee, a rising star in the MMA world, died at the age of 18 over the Christmas holiday.

"She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then," her sister, Angela Lee, said. "We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.

"We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We’re all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us. We will never be the same."

Her death has been confirmed by ONE Championship, as well.

Our thoughts are with Victoria's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May she rest in peace.