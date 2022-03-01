Breaking: Rob Manfred Is Canceling Regular Season Games

The future many baseball fans hoped wouldn’t happen has now become a reality.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday that he will cancel regular-season games to start the 2022 campaign.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he will cancel regular-season games. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 1, 2022

The first two series of the season will be canceled.

Manfred cancels the first two series of the season — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 1, 2022

This decision comes as a result of the failed lockout negotiations between MLB owners and the Players Association on Tuesday.

“MLB players reject best, final offer from owners,” MLB insider Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported earlier this afternoon. “If owners and commissioner Rob Manfred now follow through on their stated threat, Opening Day 2022 will be delayed, and some number of games in the regular season canceled. Players contingent is leaving Florida.”

2022 Opening Day was originally scheduled for March 31. Lockout negotiations had already resulted in the cancelation of multiple spring training games.

It’s currently unclear when negotiations will resume.

This will be the first time in 27 years that a work stoppage has postponed the start of an MLB season.