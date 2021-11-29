Breaking: Robbie Ray Makes Free Agency Decision

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has finally signed. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, Robbie Ray is heading to the Pacific Northwest.

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners are finalizing a five-year, $115 million contract with an opt-out after the third season, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021

The ESPN insider added, “The American League West is going wild right now.”

“And Robbie Ray heads to an ascendant Seattle team that’s only going to get better with Julio Rodriguez, George Kirby, Emerson Hancock, Matt Brash and others on the way.”

Ray was rumored to be drawing interest from the Angels, Red Sox, and Blue Jays. But, the Mariners won out.

The 29-year-old pitcher posted a career year in 2021. With a four-pitch arsenal, Ray became the first Blue Jay to win the Cy Young since the late Roy Halladay in 2003.

Ray was 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 193.1 innings for the Jays. His performance came as a bit of a surprise after rough 2020 season. Ray’s 6.62 ERA is the highest ever by a pitcher prior to winning a Cy Young Award.

Now Ray joins a Seattle Mariners team with the arrow pointed up. There’s a lot to look forward to for fans in the Emerald City.