Breaking: Ron Rivera Announces Starting Quarterback Decision

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 09: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders warms up as Taylor Heinicke #4 looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField on October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera remained mum on who the team's quarterback would be this weekend.

"We're going to see what happens this week," Rivera said when asked about his team's plan at the quarterback spot. Well, just a day later, Rivera appears to have made a decision.

Rivera announced that Heinicke will remain the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

"Ron Rivera announced that QB Taylor Heinicke will start Sunday vs. the Texans," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote.

Washington sat at 2-4 in games started by Wentz this season before he went down with an injury. Over the past four weeks, however, the Commanders have compiled a 3-1 record with Heinicke as the starting quarterback.

It would have been very difficult for Rivera to turn away from Heinicke, who is running the offense more successfully than Wentz was.

Washington and Houston kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.