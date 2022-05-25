Breaking: Ruling Made On NFL's Motion In Jon Gruden Lawsuit

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The NFL has been trying to get the Jon Gruden lawsuit to arbitration but that's not going to happen now.

Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the NFL's motion to have the case go to arbitration has been denied. The argument is now shifting to how the NFL can dismiss the case.

If that doesn't happen, the case is going to court which the NFL would not want due to things likely getting out.

Gruden appeared in court on Wednesday after he filed a lawsuit against the NFL. He's claiming that the league leaked his racist and misogynistic comments in his emails to try and get him fired.

On the other side, the NFL is claiming that Gruden only has himself to blame for his emails.

He ended up stepping down from being the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in October of last year after those emails surfaced.

We'll have to see where this case goes from here.