Breaking: Ruling Made On Protest Against Max Verstappen

The protest from Ferrari against Max Verstappen isn't going to go anywhere.

Per Chris Medland, the Stewards have rejected the protest from Ferrari. This comes after both Verstappen and Sergio Perez were summoned for allegedly "failing to stay to the right of the yellow line at pit exit."

Verstappen was in third place on lap 22 when his car got into a slide while accelerating up a hill. He ended up running towards a yellow line that drivers can't cross.

“As Ferrari we are disappointed because we think there was a clear breach of regulations on the two Red Bulls for going on the yellow line exiting the pits," Ferrari team principle Christian Horner said about the incident.

Perez also had an incident on that same lap that sent him close to the line but again, nothing will come from either situation.

He also ended up winning the race, while Carlos Sainz Jr. got second and then Verstappen got third.