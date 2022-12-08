Breaking: Russia Makes Decision On Prisoner Brittney Griner

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner is coming home. On Thursday morning, it was announced that Russia agreed to a one-for-one prisoner swap with the United States.

Griner has been detained in Russia since February. She was then sentenced to nine years in prison in August.

As part of this prisoner swap, the United States are sending international arms dealer Viktor Bout to Russia. He is known as "The Merchant of Death."

President Joe Biden spoke to Griner on the phone after this prisoner swap was agreed to.

"Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner," Biden tweeted. "She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home."

The official tweet from Biden included a photo of him embracing Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle.

It's worth noting this prisoner swap between the United States and Russia didn't involve retired U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. However, the Biden administration claims they won't give up on his release.

"We've not forgotten about Paul Whelan," President Biden announced.

For now, the focus is on Griner. Her situation has been difficult to monitor, especially once she was transferred to a penal colony.

We'd imagine Griner will address the media at some point in the future.