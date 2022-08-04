Breaking: Russian Court Issues Sentence For Brittney Griner

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been convicted on drug smuggling charges in a Russian court.

The American citizen has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison, per ESPN investigative journalist T.J. Quinn.

Griner was been "wrongfully detained" in Russia for more than 160 days since she was arrested at a Moscow airport in February. Russian officials allegedly found vape cartridges containing less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage as she traveled for her professional basketball career.

The 31-year-old Olympic gold medalist pleaded guilty to charges last month. Her legal team said this move was an attempt to take responsibility and receive some leniency when convicted.

These drug smuggling charges could've resulted in a 10-year sentence. Prosecutors asked for 9.5 years in closing arguments, per CNN.

While this nine-year sentence is no doubt daunting, the real length of her detention will be determined by the speed in which the U.S. and Russian governments work out a prisoner swap.

The widely reported trade deal sends Griner and fellow American prisoner Paul Whelan back home in exchange for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

"I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here," Griner said in an emotional speech on Thursday. "I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn't end my life here. I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that that is far from this courtroom.